Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March

UTICA, N.Y. - The brand new Nexus Center in downtown Utica was built to attract major sports tournaments and events to the area, and it appears as though that plan has worked.
In a joint announcement between the United States Premier Hockey league (USPHL) and Utica Jr. Comets organization, Tuesday, the three-rink, 169,440 square-foot facility was named the host for the USPHL's Premier Division and Elite Division National Championships from March 23-28, 2023.
The USPHL is a junior hockey league contains over 550 teams, in multiple divisions and age groups, across 24 states in the U.S. Utica has a team in the Premier Division.
"We are thrilled to be able to host the USPHL National Championships at the Nexus Center in 2023," said Comets President Robert Esche. "The event, which will showcase the Premier and Elite levels of the league, will add yet another top tier sporting event to Oneida County."
"The USPHL is excited to bring our USPHL Premier and Elite National Championships to the city of Utica and the new state-of-the-art Nexus Center," said USPHL Commissioner Bob Turow. "We have full confidence that Robert Esche and Nicole Kelly will lead their team to produce our best Nationals ever based on the solid foundation the Northern Cyclones and Hampton Roads Whalers have provided."
Nationals will kick off on March 23 with a three-day round robin tournament for the USPHL Elite. The Premier will open on the same day with a two-day round robin to determine seeding.
From there, each tournament will be whittled down to 16 teams for a single-elimination tournament to determine the national champion in each division beginning on March 25.
The USPHL Elite will crown its national champion on March 27, and the USPHL Premier will hold it's national championship game on March 28.
Playoffs for both divisions begin in late February, and the full format for the national championships in Utica will be announced at a later date.