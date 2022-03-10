 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
12 inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to fall through
the 20s during the day on Saturday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

No. 7 Duke surges late to hold off Syracuse 88-79 in ACC

  • 0
ACC Syracuse Duke Basketball

Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim (0) reacts after the final buzzer of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) - No. 7 Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory over ninth-seeded Syracuse, which was playing without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke hung on to advance to Friday’s semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.

The Blue Devils couldn’t shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run. Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points and was 6 for 9 from 3.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Recommended for you