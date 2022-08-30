Notre Dame looks to build on last season as program continues to lay foundation of winning culture

UTICA, N.Y. - After a few tough seasons, it appears that the foundation for a winning culture may be in place for the Notre Dame football program.
The Jugglers finished the 2021 fall season at 3-4, after going winless in the last full season of 2019 and the abbreviated spring season in 2021.
This year, the team returns five seniors and brings up a talented junior class that will fill in some gaps created by graduation this past spring.
Some key newcomers are:
- Devin Hamacher, senior WR
- Vonnie Magnussen, senior FB/LB
- Collin Dorozynski, senior OL/DL
- Luke Williams, senior SS
- Pio Nguyen, senior RB/LB
- Josh Fluty, junior RB/Utility player
- Charles Brittingham, sophomore OL/DL
With a bit more experience under their belt and a full season under second year head coach Patrick Fraccola Sr., the team is further along at this point of training camp than they were last year.
This has allowed the team to focus on refining things within the scheme and bring the younger players up to speed, rather than learning things for the first time.
The Jugglers have a lot of athleticism on this year's team, and expect to utilize their speed and size throughout the season.
Some of their athletes have come over from other sports, such as basketball and baseball, and bring with them a lot of promise once they get acclimated to the football field.
Some key newcomers include:
- Jazier Brown, junior RB
- William "Ace" Watkins, junior QB/LB
- Aiden Grimaldi-Vance, junior LB
The foundation appears to be there, the motivation is certainly there, and the Jugglers are gearing up for what they hope to be a breakout year.
Notre Dame gets the season underway