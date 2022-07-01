Notre Dame Schools names Gardinier new Athletic Director

UTICA, N.Y. - Notre Dame Schools announced the hiring of David Gardinier as its new Athletic Director ahead of the 2022-23 academic year, Thursday.
Gardinier assumes control of the Jugglers programs after spending 13 years coaching three sports at the high school level.
No stranger to Notre Dame, he coached the Jugglers girls varsity soccer team from 2017-2019, JV basketball from 2018-2019, and modified softball from 2018-2019.
He has also spent time coaching at Rome Catholic, Westmoreland, and most recently RFA and Holland Patent.
"I come to Notre Dame to continue the tradition of academic and athletic success," said Gardinier in a statement. "Notre Dame athletic teams are known for teamwork and good sportsmanship. I come here to help them continue that success, and I look forward to having the opportunity to be a small part of that."
Gardinier also has other ties to Notre Dame, as his children, Christos and Sofia, each graduated from the school district in 2016 and 2020 respectively.