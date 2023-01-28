One is enough as Schmid, Comets shut out Crunch in Galaxy Cup road battle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Utica Comets needed just one goal to beat the rival Syracuse Crunch, Friday, thanks to terrific goaltending from Akira Schmid and timely team shot blocking, as they skated away with a 1-0 shutout win in the sixth Galaxy Cup meeting of the season.
After a scoreless first period, Graeme Clarke scored the lone goal of the game 7:21 into the second, a one-timer blocker side off a feed beneath the goal line from Joe Gambardella. It was Clarke's team-leading 16th goal of the season, and his team-leading 34th point of the year.
From there, Schmid and the Comets shut the door with Utica's goalie stopping all 23 shots he faced in the contest.
With the win, the Comets improve to 22-13-5-1 through 41 games, and remain second in the North Division with 50 points.
Utica is now 2-4-0-0 against Syracuse in the Galaxy Cup series so far this season.
The Comets return to the Adirondack Bank Center, Saturday, for a contest against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.