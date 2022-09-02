Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well

ONEIDA, N.Y. - It's a new era for Oneida football will a new coaching staff, and a head coach very familiar with the Indians program, but from a unique angle.
Matt McCoy has taken over the reins this season from Jason Fuller, who had been at the helm since 2016.
McCoy, a VVS graduate, will don the orange and blue after spending most of his life as a rival of the Indians, both as a player and coach.
He is bringing over a new mentality and new system, which he said players are committed to learning and picking up very quickly.
The Indians finished last season at 3-5, and returning players said they never want to experience the type of feeling that record left them with again.
The team does return a decent amount of starters from last year, especially on the offensive line, along with a good group of seniors and a few juniors expected to contribute right away.
Some key returners include:
- Cole Meyers, senior OL/DL
- Landen Fox, senior OL/LB
- Zach Smithson, senior OL/LB
- Hayden Freebern, senior WR/LB
Some new players to watch for include:
- Corban VanDyke, junior OL/DL
- Ethan Cordell, junior OL/DL
- Mark Kouselas, junior OL/DL
Even with a new system to learn, players say that they feel more prepared and in sync this year.
The senior leaders have been doing their part to keep the team focused as they prepare for the season, and the young players are following suit.
Years ago, it may have been hard for McCoy to believe he'd assume control of the Oneida football program and try to bring them back to a winning record. But here we are in 2022, and McCoy seems to be all in for just that.
The Indians open the season, ironically, against McCoy's former team, VVS, for the newly-coined Hood Rivalry Bowl, on Friday at 7 p.m.