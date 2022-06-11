Oriskany softball club impresses in state semis; fall short in the title game against Deposit-Hancock

Utica, NY -- The Oriskany Redskins turned a 10-1 regular season into a trip to the Class D title game against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles on Saturday evening.
Oriaskany won the semifinal round versus Argyle prior to the title game thanks to a pivotal fifth inning. The Redskins conjured up seven runs down 3-0 going into the bottom of the inning and won the game 8-3.
In the championship game, the Redskins fell behind from the get-go against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles and were never able to climb back against a team which recorded nine hits to Oriskany's three. The Eagles went on to claim the Class D state championship by the final score of 8-1.