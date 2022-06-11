 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oriskany softball club impresses in state semis; fall short in the title game against Deposit-Hancock

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, NY -- The Oriskany Redskins turned a 10-1 regular season into a trip to the Class D title game against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles on Saturday evening.

Oriaskany won the semifinal round versus Argyle prior to the title game thanks to a pivotal fifth inning. The Redskins conjured up seven runs down 3-0 going into the bottom of the inning and won the game 8-3.

In the championship game, the Redskins fell behind from the get-go against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles and were never able to climb back against a team which recorded nine hits to Oriskany's three. The Eagles went on to claim the Class D state championship by the final score of 8-1.

Recommended for you