Oriskany softball ready, excited for shot at program's first state title

ORISKANY, N.Y. - This year's Oriskany varsity softball team has already made program history, and on Saturday, is looking for more.
After capturing the Section III Class D title, with a 5-4 win over Poland last Wednesday, the Redskins went on to win the program's first-ever regional title with a 5-4 win over Section IX champion Edwards-Knox in the NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Final, last Saturday.
Oriskany now finds itself playing in the state championship weekend for the first time, as they'll face Section II's Argyle in the state semifinals on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.
The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of the other semifinal between Section V's Scio Central/Friendship and Section IV's Deposit-Hancock for the state title later in the afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
"They're ready," said Oriskany head coach Mike Reilly. "This team is a relaxed team, they play loose, they're not nervous. They're definitely excited."
The Redskins head into the weekend at 18-3 overall this season, and are sizzling hot with a 13-game winning streak.