Ortiz, seven-member Class of 2022 officially inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Seven new members are immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame following Sunday's ceremony. The festivities began with longtime MLB pitcher Jim Kaat and came to a resounding close with the man everyone seemingly came to see, David Ortiz.
Before the Hall of Famers took the podium, Ortiz's daughter Alex Veda Ortiz sang the national anthem, making it all the more emotional for her father.
"Cooperstown!!!" Ortiz kicked off the speech by shouting out the hallowed grounds where his status as a baseball player will never be in question again. He went on to thank those behind him -- the Class of 2022, friends, former teammates, including one who got a big shout out during Big Papi's speech, Pedro Martinez, and the folks who helped put the festivities in Cooperstown all weekend. He then turned to the fans and showed his love for the countless red and white number 34 jerseys in the crowd. He talked about his gratification for the United States, a country which accepted him and allowed him to flourish as a child.
Joining Ortiz was Tony Oliva, who has been eligible for the ballot since 1982 -- 40 years to be exact. Oliva was all smiles (and many jokes) as he thanked his wife, with whom he trouble communicating with when he first arrived to America.
"I didn't know English, she didn't know Spanish," Oliva exclaimed as the crown went into laughter.
The three-time American League batting champ went on pay homage to another member of the Class of 2022, Minnie Minoso.
As the first black Latino player in the AL or the National League, Minoso is considered a pioneer of the game as many followed his foot steps shortly after. 'The Cuban Comet' passed away on March 1, 2015 in his home town of Chicago. Speaking on his behalf was his wife, Sharon Rice-Minoso.
Prior to the ceremony, a replay video of one of the four posthumously inductees, Buck O'Neil warmed up the crowd.
"The greatest thing in all of my life is loving you," O'Neil said in the 2006 ceremony as he spoke on behalf of 17 players selected for their contributions to the Negro Leagues. He passed away on October 6, 2006 in Kansas City. Taking the stage for O'Neil was his niece, Dr. Angela Terry.
As Jim Kaat took stage for one of the proudest moments of his life, the 16-time Gold Glover was as humble as ever.
"When your career is validated by players that you played against, played with, the media people and club executives that actually saw you play," Kaat said, "that's the highest honor you can get."
Gil Hodges was honored by his daughter, Irene Hodges.
"He was a very humble man, but he would be so proud to be here with the best of the best in baseball," Irene said.
Brooklyn's own, Hodges played 18 seasons with the Dodgers and the Mets from 1943-63. An eight-time All Star and a three time Gold Glover at first base, he topped the 20-homer mark in 11 straight seasons (1949-59). Hodges played on seven pennant winners and two World Series champions, ending his career with 370 homeruns. He went on to manage the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1969, a team famously dubbed as the 'Amazin' Mets. Hodges passed away on April 2, 1972.
Born John W. Jackson Jr. Bud Fowler is a black baseball pioneer who entered the hall on Sunday evening. Given the name 'Bud' because he called other players by the name, Fowler leaned to play baseball during his early years in Cooperstown, NY.
Fowler played professional ball for nearly two decades, earning a name for his accolades in the baseball community. He helped form Black barnstorming teams such as the Page Fence Giants, and had a hand in establishing other clubs, such as the Smoke City Giants and the All-American Black Tourists.
Speaking on Fowler's behalf was Hall of Famer Dave Winfield, who visited his grave 25 miles away from Cooperstown, before arriving on stage.
"Some fans loved him, but many of his own teammates and opposing teammates didn't," Winfield said. "They didn't want to play with a Black man."
Fowler passed away on Feb. 26, 1913.