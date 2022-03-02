 Skip to main content
Philipkoski's torrid start, 30 points helps New Hartford reach Section III Class A title game

Junior Zach Philipkoski dropped 17 points in the first quarter alone, and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds to help propel top-seed New Hartford to Sunday's Class A section title game.

After leading 21-9 following the first, Grimes closed the gap a bit with the Spartans leading 39-32 at halftime.

New Hartford then took total control with an 11-1 run in the third quarter and never looked back.

Andrew Durr also reached double-figures with 11 points for the Spartans, while Colton Suriano dropped eight points to go along with 10 rebounds.

New Hartford improves to 20-2 overall this season with the win, and will face ten-seed Syracuse Academy of Science for the Section III Class A banner on Sunday at 5 p.m. back at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.