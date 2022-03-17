Pioneers eager for long-awaited NCAA Tournament appearance

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica University men's ice hockey team is almost done waiting for their chance to play for a national title.
The Pioneers will return to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
The Pioneers last qualified for the national tournament in the 2019-20 season, but never got to play their quarterfinal game, as the tournament was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no tournament held for the 2020-21 season either as the world continued to navigate through the ongoing pandemic.
In just a few days, Utica will make it's long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament, where they will look to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four in Lake Placid, with a quarterfinal tilt against University of New England.
The 25-2-1 Pioneers come into this game red-hot. They currently sit on a five-game winning streak, and have gone unbeaten in their last 19, with 18 wins and a tie in that span.
They are currently ranked second in the nation in the latest USCHO.com poll and come off winning their third UCHC title in the last five years.
They'll be seeking the program's first appearance in the Frozen Four since the 2012-12 season, where the Pioneers lost to eventual national champion University of Wisconsin-Eau-Claire in the semifinals.
Utica has yet to make it to the national championship game.
The Pioneers will square off with University of New England in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.