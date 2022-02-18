Pioneers men's and women's ice hockey teams rolling heading into final weekend of regular season

UTICA, N.Y. - For the first time ever, the Utica College (teams will be re-branded as Utica University next academic year according to coaches) men's and women's ice hockey teams both have 20 wins in the same season.
The Pioneers men have reached the 20-win mark for the fourth straight year, not counting the pandemic-shortened 10-game season from 2020-21. The women's team has accomplished the feat for the first time in program history.
At 20-2-1 overall, 15-0-1-1 in conference, the men's team has captured the UCHC regular season title for the fourth straight season and will have home ice advantage throughout the entire postseason tournament.
They come into the final weekend of the regular season unbeaten in their last 14 games, with 13 wins and a tie in that span.
Utica is coming off a heartbreaking finish in last year's playoffs, losing a triple-overtime game to Elmira in the conference semi-finals. This year, the team is looking to win its third UCHC title and are currently outscoring opponents 124-30.
The 20-3 (17-1 UCHC) women's team is in uncharted waters. A 20-win team for the first time in program history, the Pioneers haven't lost a game at home since the second game of the regular season back on October 30.
Overall, the team is enjoying a seven-game winning streak and has the most potent offense in the conference, outscoring opponents 143-28.
A young team the past few years, experience has been a major factor with returning players seeing the fruits of their labor come to life.
They are getting contributions from all across the board, with four lines that can be scoring threats, making it very difficult to gameplan against.
Lead by captain Georgiana Santullo, who with 51 points is just three away from a program record for a single season, Utica comes into the final weekend of the regular season in second place in the UCHC.
They trail Nazareth, whom they host for a pair this weekend, by just three points in the standings. If the Pioneers win both, they'll capture the UCHC regular season title and the top seed in the postseason tournament for the first time.
The women take on Naz on Friday aat 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The men host Manhattanville on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Neumann on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The UCHC postseason tournament begins on Tuesday, February 22.