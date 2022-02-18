Pioneers men's and women's ice hockey teams rolling heading into final weekend of regular season

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may cause flooding.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga,
Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Sullivan,
Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much cooler temperatures are moving in changing the rain to
snow and slowing the runoff. A half inch of rainfall is still
possible this morning in the Catskills and northeast PA.
Lingering flood problems will continue today. Significant
rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and
possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

The combination of recent rain and rapidly falling temperatures
and a wintry mix this morning could produce some icy roads.
Temperatures in the 50s are plunging into the 20s behind the
front, and may produce patches of black ice, especially on roads
that may have leftover standing water from the recent rain that
will quickly turn to ice. Be mindful of this potential and use
extra caution during this Friday morning commute.

Pioneers men's and women's ice hockey teams rolling heading into final weekend of regular season

  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. - For the first time ever, the Utica College (teams will be re-branded as Utica University next academic year according to coaches) men's and women's ice hockey teams both have 20 wins in the same season.

The Pioneers men have reached the 20-win mark for the fourth straight year, not counting the pandemic-shortened 10-game season from 2020-21. The women's team has accomplished the feat for the first time in program history.

At 20-2-1 overall, 15-0-1-1 in conference, the men's team has captured the UCHC regular season title for the fourth straight season and will have home ice advantage throughout the entire postseason tournament.

They come into the final weekend of the regular season unbeaten in their last 14 games, with 13 wins and a tie in that span.

Utica is coming off a heartbreaking finish in last year's playoffs, losing a triple-overtime game to Elmira in the conference semi-finals. This year, the team is looking to win its third UCHC title and are currently outscoring opponents 124-30.

The 20-3 (17-1 UCHC) women's team is in uncharted waters. A 20-win team for the first time in program history, the Pioneers haven't lost a game at home since the second game of the regular season back on October 30.

Overall, the team is enjoying a seven-game winning streak and has the most potent offense in the conference, outscoring opponents 143-28.

A young team the past few years, experience has been a major factor with returning players seeing the fruits of their labor come to life.

They are getting contributions from all across the board, with four lines that can be scoring threats, making it very difficult to gameplan against.

Lead by captain Georgiana Santullo, who with 51 points is just three away from a program record for a single season, Utica comes into the final weekend of the regular season in second place in the UCHC.

They trail Nazareth, whom they host for a pair this weekend, by just three points in the standings. If the Pioneers win both, they'll capture the UCHC regular season title and the top seed in the postseason tournament for the first time.

The women take on Naz on Friday aat 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The men host Manhattanville on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Neumann on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The UCHC postseason tournament begins on Tuesday, February 22.

