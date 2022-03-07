Pioneers to begin national title quest in NCAA quarterfinals after earning first round bye

UTICA, N.Y. - It's been two years since the Utica University men's ice hockey team heard its name called in the NCAA Division III Tournament selection show, and last time they did, they never ended up play that game.
At nearly two years to the day, the Pioneers gathered at Pioneer Pub on campus, Monday morning, for a watch party to learn their fate.
There, the team once again learned that they'll be heading straight into the quarterfinals of the tournament, and are hoping this year they will finally get their shot to play for a national title.
Nationally-ranked No. 2 Utica has earned a first round bye as one of the top four seeds in the country, and will host the winner of a March 12 first round game between the University of New England and Plymouth St., on March 19 at 2 p.m. in the Adirondack Bank Center.
"We love the bracket, it’s really well laid out," said Pioneers head coach Gary Heenan. "We will have to get familiar with those two teams - you know one is from New Hampshire, one from Maine - so I have to get familiar with those guys but we’re healthy, we’re hungry we’re really feeling good about our chances this year."
At 25-2-1 this season, the Pioneers are coming off a 7-4 win over Wilkes University in the UCHC Championship final, last Saturday, to earn the program's third conference title in the last five years.
In the 2019-20 season, the Pioneers earned a bye into the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals as well, but that game, and subsequently the rest of the tournament was canceled amid the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Then, in the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season, there was no NCAA Division III Tournament played.
"I think the last two years we would've been a tournament team," said Heenan. "So to have that pulled away with the circumstances, our guys are hungry. Our fans are hungry, alumni are hungry, this is great for the university, and [it's] just a lot of buzz and excitement and [we're] chomping at the bit to host this game."
This will be the third NCAA appearance for the program, the furthest the Pioneers went was the Frozen Four in the 2012-13 season, where they lost to eventual national champion University of Wisconsin-Eau Clarie in the semifinals.
Utica now hopes to book a return trip to Lake Placid, where this year's Frozen Four will be played on March 25-26.
Tickets for the March 19 quarterfinal game against either University of New England or Plymouth St. at The Aud go on sale on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. for season ticket holders.
