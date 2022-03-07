Pioneers to begin national title quest in NCAA quarterfinals after earning first round bye

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties. In New York, Broome, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Delaware, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&