Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to fall through
the 20s during the day on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

Baseball Lockout

FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative from Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on June 3, 2017, in San Diego. Players voted Thursday, March 10, 2022, to accept MLB's offer on new labor deal, paving way to end 99-day lockout and salvage 162-game season. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball’s acrimonious players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century when a divided players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

On the 99th day of a lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995, the players’ executive board approved a five-year contract at about 3 p.m. in a 28-12 vote.

Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and the lockout was lifted at 7 p.m., ending baseball’s ninth work stoppage.