Proctor enters this season better prepared after being able to resume normal offseason activities for first time since pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. - The Proctor Raiders finally had a full year to prepare, and say that will make a big difference throughout the 2022 season.
The Raiders went 4-4 in 2021, their first action since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
There was no high school football season in 2020, and Utica City Schools opted not to participate in athletics during the Fall II season held in spring 2021.
The long absence decimated a Proctor program that was rolling, with the varsity team making it to the state quarterfinals and the JV team going undefeated in 2019.
Proctor was expected to be right back in the mix with a good portion of the team set to return in 2020, but the virus had other plans.
With that, last year's team included nearly an entirely new line-up with very little varsity experience.
Despite that, the Raiders still managed to go .500 and were competitive in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals against Liverpool, until a couple of key injuries derailed their hopes at advancing.
That was on pure talent.
Now, the team has some experience to go along with that talent, and were finally able to have a full offseason of team workouts to prepare for the coming year, putting them well ahead of where they were last year at this point.
Some key returning players include:
- Todd Abraham, senior QB/DB
- Fehmi Ahmeti, senior OL/DL
- Joe Depaul, senior TE/LB
- Joe Gentile, senior WR/DB
- Leo Checo, senior OL/LB
- Domante Cook, senior RB/DB
- Jerquell Henderson, junior RB/DB
- JJ Adams, senior DL
- Vito Arcuri, junior OL/DL
- Oliver Rodgers, senior TE/DL
- J'Quan Simmons, senior RB/LB
- Zyliek Hammett, senior DB
The offensive line is where the Raiders consider themselves to be the most experienced at this point. This will come in handy with Abraham taking over at quarterback after lining up at running back last season.
Proctor also has a very athletic team with a lot of depth at skill positions.
They have a lot of younger players who are expected to be factors this season as well.
Some newcomers to watch for include:
- Kenijaymes Johnson, senior RB/DB
- Katrell Jackson, junior LB
- Ibrahim Jabril, junior DE
- Genero Clemente, junior RB
- Dereck Feliciano, junior OL
- Ayden Potter, junior OL
- Christian Delasnieves, senior DE
- Jaadiell Romero, sophomore RB/LB
- Jordin Peterson, sophomore OL
Proctor looks to to take the next step in the competitive Class AA when they open the season on Friday, September 9 at Christian Brothers Academy. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.