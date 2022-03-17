Raiders depart for Big Dance hoping to put heavily-favored Wisconsin on upset alert

Hamilton, N.Y. - The Colgate men's basketball team departed campus, Wednesday, bound for Milwaukee where they will take on Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament on Friday.
The Raiders are set to make their third appearance in the Big Dance in the last four years, fifth in program history.
Colgate, the 14-seed in the midwest region, is coming off a dominant performance in the Patriot League Tournament, where they dispatched Bucknell, Lehigh, and then Navy, each by no less than 16 points to roll to their second straight conference title.
After having the bull's-eye on their back for the entire conference slate this year, the Raiders will now be tasked with being in the underdog role.
The Badgers are the three-seed in the midwest region, and will have essentially home-court advantage being just 90-minutes away from their campus.
Still, members of the Colgate team said that not having the pressure of being the favorite could work out in their benefit, helping them play 'freer.'
They also said that they feel their experiences their last two March Madness appearances, largely with the same core intact, will help them be better prepared this time around.
The Raiders, on a program-record 15-game winning streak, will rely on their depth on offense, their ability to spread the ball, in order to have a chance at the upset.
Colgate will be going for its first NCAA Tournament win in the contest, as the program is 0-4 in their appearances thus far.
Tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is at 9:50 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.
For more coverage on Colgate's journey to the Big Dance, click on the videos above and below