Red-hot Comets flying high on 11-game point streak

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are amid their best stretch of the season with the team entering Tuesday on a three-game winning streak, and earning at least a point in the standings in their last 11 straight contests.
During this streak, the team has elevated itself from seventh place and the bottom of the North Division to second place with a 17-9-5-1 record and 40 points in 32 games played. Utica trails the first place Toronto Marlies by six points, but with a game at hand.
Over the course of the past 11 games, the Comets have outscored opponents 45-29, losing just three of the 11, all in overtime.
Utica's franchise record for most consecutive games with a point is 16, set in 2018. The current Comets team will look to continue to chip away at that mark with three games in the next four nights, and four games in the next six.
The Comets are home against the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday at 7 p.m., before a return trip to Providence to take on the Bruins for the second time in a week on Friday, and then off to Bridgeport to face the Islanders on Saturday.
To hear what Comets head coach Kevin Dineen and forward Nolan Stevens had to say about the recent stretch of success, click on the video above