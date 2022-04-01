Red-hot Greer reflects on dream of playing against childhood idol in latest NHL stint with Devils

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Comets forward A.J. Greer has been on a tear since his return to the line-up after a stint with the New Jersey Devils, registering seven points in two games, including a hat trick in a loss against Rochester on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old is currently second on the team this season with 47 points in 48 games played, and is tied for second on the team with 22 goals.
This year, Greer has appeared in five games in the NHL with the Devils, and on March 26, suited up for a tilt against the Washington Capitals, who are captained by superstar left winger Alexander Ovechkin.
In the game, New Jersey lost 4-0, with Ovechkin, who Greer grew up idolizing, scoring twice for the Caps as he continues his climb on the NHL's all-time goals list.
Greer is not necessarily a stranger to the top hockey league in the world. He's played in 43 career NHL games between the Devils and Colorado Avalanche.
Despite playing 41 contests prior to his 6:03 of ice time in the game against Washington, Greer said lining up opposite his childhood hero was a pinch me moment, where it finally hit home that he was living out his dream.
"Just being in his presence and watching the guy, who I used to YouTube and Google, on a daily basis when I was like eight, nine, 10 years old, be on the ice with me, it's something that you cherish forever," Greer said. "It's something that's very special to me and just kind of put into perspective where I am in my life.
"Whatever happens, I've lived out my dream, I've got to the highest level, I've played against my idol, the person who really - not shaped my game because I'm a different (style) player - but really shaped my passion for the game. (I'm) grateful."
