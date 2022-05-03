Red Sox great Ortiz visits National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown ahead of July induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Monday, ahead of his induction into baseball's highest fraternity this summer.
Ortiz, the lone selection from the Writers' Ballot for the Hall's Induction Class of 2022, took in the sites around the museum and in the plaque gallery for the first time, often times describing his awe at the plaques and artifacts from those who came before him.
"Big Papi," as he is known, played 20 years in the majors, 14 of those with the Boston Red Sox. He won three World Series titles, made 10 all-star game appearances, and hit 541 career home runs along with 1768 RBI.
He spent the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.
Ortiz was elected into the Hall in his first year on the ballot.
He along with Golden Days and Early Baseball Era Committee selections Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, and Buck O'Neil will be officially enshrined in Cooperstown on July 24 at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of Clark Sports Center.