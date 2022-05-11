Resilient Comets open postseason with come-from-behind Game 1 win over Amerks

UTICA, N.Y. - The Calder Cup Playoffs returned to the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time since 2018, Tuesday, and the Utica Comets opened up their postseason journey triumphantly with a gutsy come-from-behind win in front of a packed whiteout crowd.
After falling behind 2-0, the Comets scored six of the game's next seven goals as they beat the Rochester Americans 6-3 to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals.
With the Amerks coming off a two-game sweep over the Belleville Senators in the first round, and the Comets off for 10-days as they awaited the results of that series, Rochester was clearly the sharper team in the first period.
A sluggish start for Utica gave them a two-goal deficit to climb out from after one period of play of thanks to a goal by Arttu Ruotsalainen just 2:21 into the game, and a J.J. Peterka power play goal 6:03 into the game.
The Comets came out of the locker room much better in the middle frame and were rewarded at 4:31 when Tyce Thompson jammed home a rebound off a Reilly Walsh shot from the point off a face-off. Nolan Foote also notched an assist on the play as Utica pulled back within one.
Just 59 seconds later, Robbie Russo unleashed a rocket of a one-timer off a feed from Nikita Okhotiuk to tie the game at two, and sent the Aud into a frenzy. Foote earned his second assist of the game on the equalizer.
Rochester gained some momentum back 11:37 into the middle frame, when Ruotsalainen beat Comets goalie Nico Daws top shelf with a wrister from the face-off dot to to give the Amerks their one-goal lead back at 3-2.
Determined not to head back into the locker room trailing once again, the Comets capitalized on a power play with captain Ryan Schmelzer crashing the net and muscling in a rebound from a sharp angle off a shot by A.J. Greer. Walsh recorded his second assist on the special teams goal and we'd be tied at three heading to the third.
The final frame was all Comets.
After Fabian Zetterlund beat his defenseman to the outside and hit the post on a backhand try, Joe Gambardella followed it up to find a juicy rebound waiting for him in the crease. He tapped it in to give the Comets their first lead of the game, making it 4-3 at 9:29.
That would be the eventual game-winner as Greer added a pair of goals at 14:04, assisted by Aarnie Talvitie off a face-off, and at 16:30, unassisted, in order to give Utica some insurance and put the game out of reach.
Daws made 19 saves in goal for the Comets in Game 1, while Aaron Dell stopped 34 shots for the Amerks.
Utica now leads the best-of-five series 1-0, needing two more wins to advance.
Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals brings these teams back to the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday at 7 p.m., before the series shifts to Rochester for Game 3 on Sunday.