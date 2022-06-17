Return of pro circuit and elite runners could make 2022 Boilermaker 15k one for the ages

UTICA, N.Y. - The 2022 Boilermaker Road Race will be a special one.
The Best 15k in the Country returns to the second Sunday in July, this year falling on July 10, after no race was held in 2020, and a smaller, altered version was held in October of 2021.
Not only will that be a welcome sight to those participating and watching, but this year's Boilermaker, the 45th running of the race, will also mark the return of Elite runners to the field.
Also, for the first time ever, this year's Boilermaker will also have the distinction of being the championship event for the Professional Road Racing Organization circuit.
It'll be the 25th PRRO championship, with the best of the best on the pro circuit competing for a super bonus payout of $10,000 after qualifying by winning either the Boilermaker 15k, Bloomsday Run 12k, or Cherry Blossom 10 Mile races, dating back to 2019.
Boilermaker race officials are expecting a field of about 15-20 runners in both the Elite Men's and Women's Divisions, which will be down from around 30 each in previous years.
However, officials say that this may actually prove to be a positive, giving this year's race the chance to be an instant classic.
"The field may not be as big as we've had it in previous years, but it will be all people that are high level runners because they're all people who have won [past PRRO races]," said Dick Mattia, Boilermaker Invited/Elite Athlete Coordinator. "I'm expecting that it's going to be a competitive race. The average person might not notice the difference [in competition], but these people will so they'll be closer together, there won't be any distance between these runners."
Mattia also said that many of the elite runners that typically compete at the Boilermaker from overseas haven't been able to compete in every race leading up due to the pandemic.
Because of that, he said we will see more American runners who have qualified to run for the prize money in this year's Elite Division.
This will include 2021 Boilermaker winners Savannah Boucher, a New Hartford High School graduate, and Stephen Rathbun, a Cicero-North Syracuse High School graduate.
All this makes the 45th running of the Boilermaker a can't miss event, as it arrives on Sunday, July 10.
