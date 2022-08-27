RFA set to kick-off regular season Friday, September 2 against New Hartford

ROME, N.Y. - The RFA Black Knights squeaked into the playoffs last season with a 2-6 record, finishing sixth in Class AA and getting bounced out in the first round.
Head Coach Jake Dercola is entering his fifth season at RFA and is pleased with the progression his players have made thus far in training camp, considering the Black Knights only have two weeks to prepare for the first game of the regular season.
Key returning players this year include:
- Jake Lawless, senior WR/DB
- Evan Carlson-Stephenson, junior QB
- Ricky Fernandez, junior WR/LB
- Salvatore Martelli, junior RB/LB
- Anthony Perry, sophomore OL/DL
- Brian East, senior OL/DL
- Ryan Lucia, senior OL/DL
- Rinaldo Dicastro, junior WR/DB
- Leborn Bowman, junior WR/DB
- Tanner Hill, junior Ol/DL
Key newcomers include:
- Giovanni Bonanza, junior, WR/LB
- Brandon Gifford, junior, WR/LB
- Kemar Cruz, junior, WR/LB
- Josiah Holmes, junior OL/LB
- Frank Enos, junior OL/DL
- Surafia Norries, freshmen WR/DB
- Zach Branson, junior OL/DL
The Black Knights will play eight regular season games, the first of which will take place on Friday, September 2 against New Hartford at Rome City High School.