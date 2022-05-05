Sauquoit Valley grad Jecko returns to Duke University as assistant coach

DURHAM, N.C. - Sauquoit Valley graduate Jess Jecko is heading back to Duke University after being hired to serve as a full-time assistant coach for the Blue Devils field hockey team during the upcoming fall season, the school announced, Wednesday.
Jecko had previously served as a volunteer assistant at Duke during the 2020-21 season, and spent this past season as a full-time assistant at Dartmouth College.
"I'm thrilled to be re-joining the Blue Devil community this spring," said Jecko. "Duke field hockey was incredibly welcoming to me when I was there in 2020-2021, so I am ecstatic to be able to return to Durham. Duke's culture has always produced dedicated, high-performing athletes. I know the team continued to grow last season and I'm looking forward to being part of the future of Duke field hockey."
Prior to coaching, Jecko had a decorated high school career as the goalkeeper for the Indians and continued to pad her resume during a four-year career for Syracuse University, three of them as the starter.
While with the Orange, where she played from 2012-15, Jecko backstopped 'Cuse to the 2015 National Championship title and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team for her efforts.
In 68 career games in goal for 'Cuse, Jecko collected 217 saves and posted a goals against average of 1.31.
Following her collegiate career, Jecko was selected for the USA Women's National Team, and competed in the Field Hockey Pro League for two seasons.
She will work with the quartet of Blue Devils goalies in the upcoming season.
