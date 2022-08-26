Sauquoit Valley's foundation of trust, commitment to getting stronger to be key in navigating tough 8-man division

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. - The Sauquoit Valley football team is coming off a decent result in the program's first year in the 8-man game.
The Indians finished at 4-3, and look to take it a step further this year.
There are some changes in 8-man this year.
With Frankfort-Schuyler dropping down there are now 10 teams in the division.
Also, the field size is being made smaller, narrowing from a width of just over 50 yards down to 40 yards, in order to give comparable space during an eight-man game that there would be on a standard field in an 11-man game.
After not being able to participate in group offseason workout sessions the last couple of years due to the ongoing pandemic, Sauquoit took advantage of the return towards normal by committing to getting together and get stronger in preparation for this season.
They do return an experienced group, with only four seniors, but a large class of juniors who played key roles last year.
Some key returning players include:
- Ethan Benn, senior RB/LB
- Marc Perry, senior RB/LB
- Aiden McKenney, junior RB/LB
- Andrew Price, junior QB/DB
- Brenden Lee, junior OL/DL
Besides the skill returning, and the commitment to getting stronger, a major focus of this year's team is trust. The players have all bought into the system, and have built a foundation of trust between themselves and with the coaches.
Members of the team said that will help them to focus on their job, and know their teammate will have their back and do theirs.
Sauquoit Valley will put that trust into action when the team opens the season on Saturday, September 10, when they host Morrisville-Eaton. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.