SCORES 1-10-23: New Hartford's Philipkoski breaks program's all-time scoring record in TVL Colonial win over Proctor

BOYS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 66, Proctor 57**
- Zach Philipkoski scored 32 points to break Spartans' all-time scoring record (1,417). Now has 1,420 in career.
- CVA 60, Holland Patent 52
- Morris 58, Richfield Springs-ODY 52
- Cooperstown 65, Mt. Markham 56 (OT)
- Waterville 80, Clinton 49
- Remsen 56, Frankfort-Schuyler 54
- Camden 73, VVS 42
- Oneida 73, Notre Dame 56
- Westmoreland 57, Sauquoit Valley 54
- Poland 57, Stockbridge Valley 47
- RFA 52, Whitesboro 37
- Herkimer 79, New York Mills 43
- Albany Academies 60, Utica Academy of Science 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Proctor 41, New Hartford 29**
- CVA 49, Holland Patent 39
- Notre Dame 54, Oneida 47
- Otselic Valley 34, Utica Academy of Science 31
- Camden 33, VVS 17
- RFA 63, Whitesboro 26
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 7, Whitesboro 3
- RFA 6, Fulton 3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Old Forge 3, Morrisville-Eaton 1
- Canastota 3, Holland Patent 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Oneida 3, Little Falls 0
- CVA 3, Mt. Markham 0
- VVS 3, Herkimer 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- Holland Patent 6, New Hartford 5
- RFA 2, Whitesboro 1
BOYS BOWLING
- CVA 8, Notre Dame 3
- New York Mills 3, Herkimer 0
- RFA 2, Whitesboro 1
- Cooperstown 5, Clinton 0
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
- RFA 93, Cooperstown 79
- Proctor 38, Sherburne-Earlville 21
BOYS WRESTLING
- CVA 60, New Hartford 16
- Holland Patent 36, Adirondack 33
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Utica 85, Nazareth 81
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- (8) Smith 68, Hamilton 52
- Nazareth 66, Utica 46
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- (5) Utica 5, SUNY Oswego 0
- Erica Sloan registered 100th career point with third period goal
- (6) Hamilton 4, Nazareth 1
- Colgate 5, Syracuse 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com