SCORES 1-10-23: New Hartford's Philipkoski breaks program's all-time scoring record in TVL Colonial win over Proctor

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • New Hartford 66, Proctor 57**
    • Zach Philipkoski scored 32 points to break Spartans' all-time scoring record (1,417). Now has 1,420 in career.
  • CVA 60, Holland Patent 52
  • Morris 58, Richfield Springs-ODY 52
  • Cooperstown 65, Mt. Markham 56 (OT)
  • Waterville 80, Clinton 49
  • Remsen 56, Frankfort-Schuyler 54
  • Camden 73, VVS 42
  • Oneida 73, Notre Dame 56
  • Westmoreland 57, Sauquoit Valley 54
  • Poland 57, Stockbridge Valley 47
  • RFA 52, Whitesboro 37
  • Herkimer 79, New York Mills 43
  • Albany Academies 60, Utica Academy of Science 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Proctor 41, New Hartford 29**
  • CVA 49, Holland Patent 39
  • Notre Dame 54, Oneida 47
  • Otselic Valley 34, Utica Academy of Science 31
  • Camden 33, VVS 17
  • RFA 63, Whitesboro 26

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 7, Whitesboro 3
  • RFA 6, Fulton 3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Old Forge 3, Morrisville-Eaton 1
  • Canastota 3, Holland Patent 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • Oneida 3, Little Falls 0
  • CVA 3, Mt. Markham 0
  • VVS 3, Herkimer 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Holland Patent 6, New Hartford 5
  • RFA 2, Whitesboro 1

BOYS BOWLING

  • CVA 8, Notre Dame 3
  • New York Mills 3, Herkimer 0
  • RFA 2, Whitesboro 1
  • Cooperstown 5, Clinton 0

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • RFA 93, Cooperstown 79
  • Proctor 38, Sherburne-Earlville 21

BOYS WRESTLING

  • CVA 60, New Hartford 16
  • Holland Patent 36, Adirondack 33

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 85, Nazareth 81

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • (8) Smith 68, Hamilton 52
  • Nazareth 66, Utica 46

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • (5) Utica 5, SUNY Oswego 0
    • Erica Sloan registered 100th career point with third period goal
  • (6) Hamilton 4, Nazareth 1
  • Colgate 5, Syracuse 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

