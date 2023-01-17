 Skip to main content
SCORES 1-16-23: New Hartford boys basketball remains unbeaten in league play, sweeps season series against rival Whitesboro with lopsided win

Highlights and scores from Monday, January 17, 2023.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • New Hartford 50, Whitesboro 27**
  • Clinton 58, Sauquoit Valley 49
  • Utica Academy of Science 74, OnTech 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Clinton 50, Sauquoit Valley 40
  • CVA 43, New Hartford 32

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Whitesboro 3, Watertown 0
  • Dolgeville 3, Little Falls 0
  • VVS 3, CVA 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • VVS 3, Cincinnatus 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • (17) Miami 82, Syracuse 78

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • (11/12) Babson 71, Hamilton 64

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com