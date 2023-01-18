SCORES 1-17-23: Mt. Markham girls volleyball charges back to beat Cooperstown in four sets to remain unbeaten, take sole possession of first in CSC-II; CVA boys basketball hangs on for TVL win against New Hartford to stay perfect this season

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Mt. Markham 3, Cooperstown 1**
- Proctor 3, Oneida 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 72, New Hartford 65**
- Proctor 76, Holland Patent 50
- Whitesboro 55, Oneida 36
- West Canada Valley 76, Cooperstown 55
- Stockbridge Valley 73, Brookfield 24
- Madison 59, Cincinnatus 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Waterville 55, Frankfort-Schuyler 36^^
- West Canada Valley 57, Dolgeville 38
- Proctor 42, Holland Patent 39
- Morrisville-Eaton 50, McGraw 36
- RFA 62, Notre Dame 54
- Herkimer 56, Sauquoit Valley 41
- Hamilton 62, VVS 21
- Sharon Springs 43, Cherry Valley-Springfield 30
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- New Hartford 3, CBA/J-D 2 (OT)
- Whitesboro 6, Oswego 4
- West Genesee 10, Mohawk Valley 0
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 8, Oswego 2
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
- Holland Patent 66, Proctor 35
- New Hartford 129, Cooperstown 46
BOYS BOWLING
- CVA 10, Holland Patent 1
- Sherburne-Earlville 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Waterville 5, Clinton 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- Holland Patent 9, CVA 2
- Proctor 10, VVS 1
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Poly 72, Cazenovia 38
^^ - Score was incorrectly inverted during broadcast
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com