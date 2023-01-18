 Skip to main content
SCORES 1-17-23: Mt. Markham girls volleyball charges back to beat Cooperstown in four sets to remain unbeaten, take sole possession of first in CSC-II; CVA boys basketball hangs on for TVL win against New Hartford to stay perfect this season

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, January 17, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Mt. Markham 3, Cooperstown 1**
  • Proctor 3, Oneida 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • CVA 72, New Hartford 65**
  • Proctor 76, Holland Patent 50
  • Whitesboro 55, Oneida 36
  • West Canada Valley 76, Cooperstown 55
  • Stockbridge Valley 73, Brookfield 24
  • Madison 59, Cincinnatus 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Waterville 55, Frankfort-Schuyler 36^^
  • West Canada Valley 57, Dolgeville 38
  • Proctor 42, Holland Patent 39
  • Morrisville-Eaton 50, McGraw 36
  • RFA 62, Notre Dame 54
  • Herkimer 56, Sauquoit Valley 41
  • Hamilton 62, VVS 21
  • Sharon Springs 43, Cherry Valley-Springfield 30

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • New Hartford 3, CBA/J-D 2 (OT)
  • Whitesboro 6, Oswego 4
  • West Genesee 10, Mohawk Valley 0

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 8, Oswego 2

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • Holland Patent 66, Proctor 35
  • New Hartford 129, Cooperstown 46

BOYS BOWLING

  • CVA 10, Holland Patent 1
  • Sherburne-Earlville 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Waterville 5, Clinton 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Holland Patent 9, CVA 2
  • Proctor 10, VVS 1

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Poly 72, Cazenovia 38

^^ - Score was incorrectly inverted during broadcast

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

