SCORES 1-18-23: Old Forge, Dolgeville earn CSC wins in boys basketball; CVA wrestling advances to Section III Division II Dual Meet final; Little Falls' Marrone ties school record with 14 aces

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Old Forge 56, Remsen 53**
- Dolgeville 66, Oriskany 45**
- Herkimer 56, Sherburne-Earlville 41
- Mt. Markham 72, Adirondack 37
- Fayetteville-Manlius 55, Proctor 50
- Sauquoit Valley 40, Poland 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Camden 54, Pulaski 26
- VVS 53, Stockbridge Valley 23
- Oneida 28, Fayetteville-Manlius 21
- Oriskany 46, Canastota 36
- Cazenovia 32, Hamilton 27
- Mt. Markham 55, Adirondack 34
BOYS WRESTLING
Section III Division II Dual Meet Championship
Prelims
- General Brown 36, Lowville 34
- APW/Pulaski 36, Canastota 30
Quarterfinals
- CVA 47, General Brown 18
- Adirondack 39, Camden 34
- Holland Patent 52, Mexico 22
- Homer 54, APW/Pulaski 22
Semifinals
- CVA 56, Adirondack 12
- Homer 51, Holland Patent 12
Final - Thursday, 6 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- (1) CVA vs. (2) Homer
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Little Falls 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Sophomore Paige Marrone ties Mounties' school record with 14 aces in the match
- Mt. Markham 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Adirondack 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Canastota 3, Dolgeville 0
- Cooperstown 3, Clinton 0
- Westmoreland 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
- South Lewis 3, Remsen 1
- Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1
BOYS BOWLING
- New York Mills 5, Little Falls 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- RFA 3, Holland Patent 0
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 77, Holy Cross 71
- Raiders set program's all-time best start to conference play at 7-0 in Patriot League
- Fulton-Montgomery 76, Herkimer 70
- MVCC 110, Columbia-Greene 63
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Holy Cross 59, Colgate 49
- Fulton-Montgomery 73, Herkimer 63
** - Game highlights included in attached video
