 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 1-18-23: Old Forge, Dolgeville earn CSC wins in boys basketball; CVA wrestling advances to Section III Division II Dual Meet final; Little Falls' Marrone ties school record with 14 aces

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 19, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Old Forge 56, Remsen 53**
  • Dolgeville 66, Oriskany 45**
  • Herkimer 56, Sherburne-Earlville 41
  • Mt. Markham 72, Adirondack 37
  • Fayetteville-Manlius 55, Proctor 50
  • Sauquoit Valley 40, Poland 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Camden 54, Pulaski 26
  • VVS 53, Stockbridge Valley 23
  • Oneida 28, Fayetteville-Manlius 21
  • Oriskany 46, Canastota 36
  • Cazenovia 32, Hamilton 27
  • Mt. Markham 55, Adirondack 34

BOYS WRESTLING

Section III Division II Dual Meet Championship

Prelims

  • General Brown 36, Lowville 34
  • APW/Pulaski 36, Canastota 30

Quarterfinals

  • CVA 47, General Brown 18
  • Adirondack 39, Camden 34
  • Holland Patent 52, Mexico 22
  • Homer 54, APW/Pulaski 22

Semifinals

  • CVA 56, Adirondack 12
  • Homer 51, Holland Patent 12

Final - Thursday, 6 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

  • (1) CVA vs. (2) Homer

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Little Falls 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
    • Sophomore Paige Marrone ties Mounties' school record with 14 aces in the match
  • Mt. Markham 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Adirondack 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
  • Canastota 3, Dolgeville 0
  • Cooperstown 3, Clinton 0
  • Westmoreland 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • South Lewis 3, Remsen 1
  • Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1

BOYS BOWLING

  • New York Mills 5, Little Falls 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • RFA 3, Holland Patent 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 77, Holy Cross 71
    • Raiders set program's all-time best start to conference play at 7-0 in Patriot League
  • Fulton-Montgomery 76, Herkimer 70
  • MVCC 110, Columbia-Greene 63

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Holy Cross 59, Colgate 49
  • Fulton-Montgomery 73, Herkimer 63

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you