SCORES 1-29-22; An all local boys basketball contest as the Poland Tornadoes welcome the Sauquoit Valley Indians

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • VVS 48, Holland Patent 43
  • Jamesville-Dewitt 29, West Genesee 29
  • VVS 48, Holland Patent 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • New Hartford 62, Cortland 32
  • Lowville 71, Beaver River 29
  • Utica Academy of Science 46, Nottingham 40
  • Sauquoit Valley 51, Poland 33

WINTER VOLLEY BALL

  • Whitesboro 3, RFA 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Oneonta 76, SUNY Corltand 70
  • Harrisburg 80, Morrisville 72
  • Syracuse 94, Wake Forest 72

WOMNE'S BASKETBALL

  • Morrisville 59, Harrisburg 54
  • SUNY Cortland 77, SUNY ONeonta 65

MEN'S HOCKEY

  • Utica 5, Stevenson 2

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

  • Middlebury 5, Hamilton 1

AHL