SCORES 1-29-22; An all local boys basketball contest as the Poland Tornadoes welcome the Sauquoit Valley Indians

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- VVS 48, Holland Patent 43
- Jamesville-Dewitt 29, West Genesee 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 62, Cortland 32
- Lowville 71, Beaver River 29
- Utica Academy of Science 46, Nottingham 40
- Sauquoit Valley 51, Poland 33
WINTER VOLLEY BALL
- Whitesboro 3, RFA 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 76, SUNY Corltand 70
- Harrisburg 80, Morrisville 72
- Syracuse 94, Wake Forest 72
WOMNE'S BASKETBALL
- Morrisville 59, Harrisburg 54
- SUNY Cortland 77, SUNY ONeonta 65
MEN'S HOCKEY
- Utica 5, Stevenson 2
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
- Middlebury 5, Hamilton 1
