SCORES 1-3-23: Vetter, Syrotynski lead New Hartford to shutout win over rival Whitesboro in Section III Division II boys ice hockey battle

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- New Hartford 1, Whitesboro 0*
- Clinton 1, Auburn 0
- Cicero-North Syracuse 6, Mohawk Valley 1
- RFA 3, Fayetteville-Manlius 3 (OT)
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 52, Morrisville-Eaton 44
- Waterville 99, Notre Dame 65
- Central Square 54, Whitesboro 45
- Clinton 57, Sherburne-Earlville 47
- Little Falls 72, Westmoreland 43
- Sauquoit Valley 54, Adirondack 42
- Hamilton 80, New York Mills 42
- Remsen 70, Brookfield 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Notre Dame 67, CVA 25
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- New Hartford 3, VVS 0
- Whitesboro 3, Proctor 0
- Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0
- Dolgeville 3, Old Forge 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Morrisville-Eaton 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- VVS 3, Little Falls 0
- CVA 3, Herkimer 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- Proctor 8, Holland Patent 3
- Adirondack 7, Sauquoit Valley 0
BOYS BOWLING
- RFA 7, CVA 4
- Adirondack 7, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Little Falls 3, Clinton 0
- New York Mills 5, Sherburne-Earlville 0
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
- Holland Patent 53, RFA 49
- Lowville 90, Holland Patent 83
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Utica 75, St. John Fisher 69
- Syracuse 70, Louisville 69
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- St. John Fisher 76, Utica 41
AHL
- Marlies 5, Comets 4 (OT)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
