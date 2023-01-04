 Skip to main content
SCORES 1-3-23: Vetter, Syrotynski lead New Hartford to shutout win over rival Whitesboro in Section III Division II boys ice hockey battle

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • New Hartford 1, Whitesboro 0*
  • Clinton 1, Auburn 0
  • Cicero-North Syracuse 6, Mohawk Valley 1
  • RFA 3, Fayetteville-Manlius 3 (OT)

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 52, Morrisville-Eaton 44
  • Waterville 99, Notre Dame 65
  • Central Square 54, Whitesboro 45
  • Clinton 57, Sherburne-Earlville 47
  • Little Falls 72, Westmoreland 43
  • Sauquoit Valley 54, Adirondack 42
  • Hamilton 80, New York Mills 42
  • Remsen 70, Brookfield 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Notre Dame 67, CVA 25

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • New Hartford 3, VVS 0
  • Whitesboro 3, Proctor 0
  • Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 0
  • Dolgeville 3, Old Forge 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Morrisville-Eaton 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • VVS 3, Little Falls 0
  • CVA 3, Herkimer 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Proctor 8, Holland Patent 3
  • Adirondack 7, Sauquoit Valley 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • RFA 7, CVA 4
  • Adirondack 7, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Little Falls 3, Clinton 0
  • New York Mills 5, Sherburne-Earlville 0

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • Holland Patent 53, RFA 49
  • Lowville 90, Holland Patent 83

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 75, St. John Fisher 69
  • Syracuse 70, Louisville 69

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • St. John Fisher 76, Utica 41

AHL

  • Marlies 5, Comets 4 (OT)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

