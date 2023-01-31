SCORES 1-30-23: Top-ranked West Canada Valley girls basketball remains undefeated with CSC-III win over Oriskany; Little Falls boys basketball keeps rolling, holds off Cooperstown late

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- West Canada Valley 64, Oriskany 26**
- Dolgeville 56, Adirondack 54 (OT)
- Mt. Markham 47, Sherburne-Earlville 25
- Canastota 45, Frankfort-Schuyler 36
- Cooperstown 35, Waterville 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Little Falls 56, Cooperstown 44**
- Camden 63, Oneida 54
- New Hartford 65, Seton Catholic 52
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Utica Academy of Science 3, Herkimer 1
- Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
- New Hartford 3, Carthage 0
- Whitesboro 3, Proctor 0
- Camden 3, Oneida 2
- Canastota 3, Adirondack 0
- RFA 3, East Syracuse Minoa 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Stockbridge Valley 1
- Remsen 3, Brookfield 0
- VVS 3, Holland Patent 0
BOYS BOWLING
- Adirondack 5, New York Mills 0
- West Canada Valley 3, Herkimer 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- West Canada Valley 3, Herkimer 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com