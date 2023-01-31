 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
up 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SCORES 1-30-23: Top-ranked West Canada Valley girls basketball remains undefeated with CSC-III win over Oriskany; Little Falls boys basketball keeps rolling, holds off Cooperstown late

Highlights and scores from Monday, January 30, 2023.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • West Canada Valley 64, Oriskany 26**
  • Dolgeville 56, Adirondack 54 (OT)
  • Mt. Markham 47, Sherburne-Earlville 25
  • Canastota 45, Frankfort-Schuyler 36
  • Cooperstown 35, Waterville 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Little Falls 56, Cooperstown 44**
  • Camden 63, Oneida 54
  • New Hartford 65, Seton Catholic 52

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Utica Academy of Science 3, Herkimer 1
  • Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • New Hartford 3, Carthage 0
  • Whitesboro 3, Proctor 0
  • Camden 3, Oneida 2
  • Canastota 3, Adirondack 0
  • RFA 3, East Syracuse Minoa 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Stockbridge Valley 1
  • Remsen 3, Brookfield 0
  • VVS 3, Holland Patent 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • Adirondack 5, New York Mills 0
  • West Canada Valley 3, Herkimer 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • West Canada Valley 3, Herkimer 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com