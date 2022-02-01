 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

SCORES 1-31-22: West Canada Valley holds off Dolgeville in state-ranked CSC-II match-up; Little Falls survives Holland Patent in overtime thriller

Highlights and scores from 1-31-22

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Canada Valley 78, Dolgeville 62*

The Indians took this battle of state-ranked local teams in the Center State Conference Division II, holding off a fourth quarter comeback to remain unbeaten in the league.

Brayden Shepardson lead all scorers with 25 points for West Canada while Will Smith dropped 24 points, along with 15 assists.

Dolgeville got 21 points and nine boards from Greg Gonyea Jr., while Michael Blaskey chipped in 13.

West Canada improves to 16-1 overall, 6-0 in the CSC-II. Dolgeville drops to 13-4 overall, 4-2 in league play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Little Falls 72, Holland Patent 64 (OT)*

The Golden Knights took a two-point lead with 3.9 seconds to go before the Class B state-ranked No. 15 Mounties went end-to-end to tie it at the buzzer. In overtime, Little Falls outscored HP 12-4 to escape victorious.

John Shepardson lead the Mounties with 24 points, while Rikki Smith chipped in 17 and Brayton Langdon dropped 12.

For the Golden Knights, sophomore Jeff DeWar put in a game-high 25, while Markise Magyar contributed 14 and Nick Acevedo put in 11.

Little Falls improves to 13-3 overall, 6-2 in CSC-I play. Holland Patent drops to 6-9 overall, 4-4 in the league.

Other scores:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Waterville 69, Westmoreland 32
  • Utica Academy of Science 60, Clinton 48
  • New York Mills 68, Old Forge 39
  • Herkimer 85, Adirondack 35
  • Oriskany 48, Poland 22
  • Cincinnatus 44, Madison 41
  • DeRuyter 81, Brookfield 68
  • Hamilton 78, Remsen 43
  • Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 55, Sharon Springs 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Little Falls 46, New Hartford 42
  • Canastota 46, Madison 18

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Westmoreland 3, Port Byron 0
  • Remsen 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
  • Waterville 3, New York Mills 1
  • East Syracuse-Minoa 3, Whitesboro 1
  • Oneida 3, CVA 0
  • Clinton 3, Holland Patent 2
  • Mt. Markham 3, Cooperstown 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 72, Lafayette 61

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com