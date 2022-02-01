SCORES 1-31-22: West Canada Valley holds off Dolgeville in state-ranked CSC-II match-up; Little Falls survives Holland Patent in overtime thriller

BOYS BASKETBALL
West Canada Valley 78, Dolgeville 62*
The Indians took this battle of state-ranked local teams in the Center State Conference Division II, holding off a fourth quarter comeback to remain unbeaten in the league.
Brayden Shepardson lead all scorers with 25 points for West Canada while Will Smith dropped 24 points, along with 15 assists.
Dolgeville got 21 points and nine boards from Greg Gonyea Jr., while Michael Blaskey chipped in 13.
West Canada improves to 16-1 overall, 6-0 in the CSC-II. Dolgeville drops to 13-4 overall, 4-2 in league play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Little Falls 72, Holland Patent 64 (OT)*
The Golden Knights took a two-point lead with 3.9 seconds to go before the Class B state-ranked No. 15 Mounties went end-to-end to tie it at the buzzer. In overtime, Little Falls outscored HP 12-4 to escape victorious.
John Shepardson lead the Mounties with 24 points, while Rikki Smith chipped in 17 and Brayton Langdon dropped 12.
For the Golden Knights, sophomore Jeff DeWar put in a game-high 25, while Markise Magyar contributed 14 and Nick Acevedo put in 11.
Little Falls improves to 13-3 overall, 6-2 in CSC-I play. Holland Patent drops to 6-9 overall, 4-4 in the league.
Other scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Waterville 69, Westmoreland 32
- Utica Academy of Science 60, Clinton 48
- New York Mills 68, Old Forge 39
- Herkimer 85, Adirondack 35
- Oriskany 48, Poland 22
- Cincinnatus 44, Madison 41
- DeRuyter 81, Brookfield 68
- Hamilton 78, Remsen 43
- Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 55, Sharon Springs 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Little Falls 46, New Hartford 42
- Canastota 46, Madison 18
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Westmoreland 3, Port Byron 0
- Remsen 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
- Waterville 3, New York Mills 1
- East Syracuse-Minoa 3, Whitesboro 1
- Oneida 3, CVA 0
- Clinton 3, Holland Patent 2
- Mt. Markham 3, Cooperstown 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Sherburne-Earlville 0
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 72, Lafayette 61
