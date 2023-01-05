 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 1-4-23: Proctor hangs on to beat Holland Patent, Herkimer handles Oriskany in girls basketball action

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 4, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Proctor 33, Holland Patent 29**
  • Herkimer 55, Oriskany 37**
  • New Hartford 38, West Genesee 36
  • Poland 52, Cincinnatus 27
  • Camden 40, Stockbridge Valley 22
  • Richfield Springs 54, Madison 28
  • VVS 42, Clinton 28
  • West Canada Valley 70, Frankfort-Schuyler 31
  • Mt. Markham 69, Westmoreland 50
  • Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 32
  • Waterville 59, Sauqouit Valley 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Holland Patent 70, Oneida 51
  • Camden 62, Oswego 53
  • Madison 60, McGraw 53

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 2, Skaneateles 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Canastota 3, Adirondack 0
  • Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Dolgeville 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • Westmoreland 3, New York Mills 1
  • Old Forge 3, Remsen 0
  • CVA 3, Little Falls 0

BOYS WRESTLING

  • Holland Patent 57, RFA 18

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com