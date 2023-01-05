SCORES 1-4-23: Proctor hangs on to beat Holland Patent, Herkimer handles Oriskany in girls basketball action

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Proctor 33, Holland Patent 29**
- Herkimer 55, Oriskany 37**
- New Hartford 38, West Genesee 36
- Poland 52, Cincinnatus 27
- Camden 40, Stockbridge Valley 22
- Richfield Springs 54, Madison 28
- VVS 42, Clinton 28
- West Canada Valley 70, Frankfort-Schuyler 31
- Mt. Markham 69, Westmoreland 50
- Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 32
- Waterville 59, Sauqouit Valley 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Holland Patent 70, Oneida 51
- Camden 62, Oswego 53
- Madison 60, McGraw 53
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 2, Skaneateles 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Canastota 3, Adirondack 0
- Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Dolgeville 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Westmoreland 3, New York Mills 1
- Old Forge 3, Remsen 0
- CVA 3, Little Falls 0
BOYS WRESTLING
- Holland Patent 57, RFA 18
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com