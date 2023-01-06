 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 1-5-23: Little Falls boys basketball hands Dolgeville first loss of season in battle for first in CSC-I; Herkimer hangs on to beat Frankfort-Schuyler after furious comeback; Waterville's Maxam sets two school records in win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, January 5, 2023.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42**
  • Herkimer 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49**
  • Waterville 81, Sherburne-Earlville 31**
    • Tyson Maxam set Waterville's all-time scoring and three-point records in win
  • Lowville 72, Carthage 63
  • Clinton 62, Mount Markham 58
  • Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42
  • Waterville 81, Sherburne-Earlville 31
  • Herkimer 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49
  • WCV 71, Poland 28
  • Cooperstown 66, Westmoreland 36
  • Stockbridge Valley 48, Morrisville-Eaton 35
  • Hamilton 71, Sauquoit Valley 35
  • New York Mills 60, Old Forge 39
  • Oriskany 48, Remsen 42
  • Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • RFA 3, CVA 1
  • ESM 3, Oneida 1
  • Lowville 3, General Brown 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • Chittenango 3, Mount Markham 0
  • CVA 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
  • RFA 3, Herkimer 0

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Cazenovia 6, Whitesboro 5
  • Clinton 4, Oswego 3

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Herkimer 69, Hudson Valley 63

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Hudson Valley 78, Herkimer 68

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com