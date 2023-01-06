SCORES 1-5-23: Little Falls boys basketball hands Dolgeville first loss of season in battle for first in CSC-I; Herkimer hangs on to beat Frankfort-Schuyler after furious comeback; Waterville's Maxam sets two school records in win

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42**
- Herkimer 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49**
- Waterville 81, Sherburne-Earlville 31**
- Tyson Maxam set Waterville's all-time scoring and three-point records in win
- Lowville 72, Carthage 63
- Clinton 62, Mount Markham 58
- Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42
- Waterville 81, Sherburne-Earlville 31
- Herkimer 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49
- WCV 71, Poland 28
- Cooperstown 66, Westmoreland 36
- Stockbridge Valley 48, Morrisville-Eaton 35
- Hamilton 71, Sauquoit Valley 35
- New York Mills 60, Old Forge 39
- Oriskany 48, Remsen 42
- Little Falls 56, Dolgeville 42
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- RFA 3, CVA 1
- ESM 3, Oneida 1
- Lowville 3, General Brown 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Chittenango 3, Mount Markham 0
- CVA 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
- RFA 3, Herkimer 0
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Cazenovia 6, Whitesboro 5
- Clinton 4, Oswego 3
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Herkimer 69, Hudson Valley 63
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Hudson Valley 78, Herkimer 68
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com