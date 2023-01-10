 Skip to main content
SCORES 1-9-23: Mt. Markham girls basketball holds off second half Dolgeville comeback for third straight win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, January 9, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Mt. Markham 61, Dolgeville 53**
  • West Canada Valley 55, Little Falls 41
  • Oriskany 43, Adirondack 40
  • Herkimer 48, Westmoreland 35
  • Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32
  • Poland 48, Frankfort-Schuyler 30
  • Sherburne-Earlville 50, Sauquoit Valley 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Little Falls 59, Fort Plain 43
  • Old Forge 68, Long Lake 22
  • Dolgeville 84, Adirondack 34
  • Morrisville-Eaton 65, Madison 64
  • Camden 73, Cato-Meridian 54

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • New Hartford 3, East Syracuse Minoa 0
  • RFA 3, Whitesboro 1
  • Owen D. Young 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • VVS 3, Oneida 2
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Little Falls 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Clinton 1
  • Dolgeville 3, Westmoreland 2
  • Old Forge 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
  • New York Mills 3, Waterville 0
  • Remsen 3, Brookfield 0
  • Camden 3, CVA 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • New Hartford 11, Holland Patent 0
  • Spartans sophomore bowled a perfect 300 in his second game (full series: 200/300/258)
  • Adirondack 3, Herkimer 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • RFA 8, CVA 3
  • Adirondack 3, Herkimer 0

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

  • Oneida 93, Holland Patent 69

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

