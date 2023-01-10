SCORES 1-9-23: Mt. Markham girls basketball holds off second half Dolgeville comeback for third straight win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Mt. Markham 61, Dolgeville 53**
- West Canada Valley 55, Little Falls 41
- Oriskany 43, Adirondack 40
- Herkimer 48, Westmoreland 35
- Hamilton 58, Cooperstown 32
- Poland 48, Frankfort-Schuyler 30
- Sherburne-Earlville 50, Sauquoit Valley 42
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Little Falls 59, Fort Plain 43
- Old Forge 68, Long Lake 22
- Dolgeville 84, Adirondack 34
- Morrisville-Eaton 65, Madison 64
- Camden 73, Cato-Meridian 54
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- New Hartford 3, East Syracuse Minoa 0
- RFA 3, Whitesboro 1
- Owen D. Young 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- VVS 3, Oneida 2
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Little Falls 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Clinton 1
- Dolgeville 3, Westmoreland 2
- Old Forge 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
- New York Mills 3, Waterville 0
- Remsen 3, Brookfield 0
- Camden 3, CVA 0
BOYS BOWLING
- New Hartford 11, Holland Patent 0
- Spartans sophomore bowled a perfect 300 in his second game (full series: 200/300/258)
- Adirondack 3, Herkimer 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- RFA 8, CVA 3
- Adirondack 3, Herkimer 0
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
- Oneida 93, Holland Patent 69
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com