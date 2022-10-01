 Skip to main content
SCORES 10-1-22: Holland Patent shocks Southern Hills with last second win, stay undefeated

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Adirondack 50 , Massena 7

Morrisville-Eaton 52, Bishop Grimes 12

General Brown 63, Westmoreland/Oriskany 0

Cazenovia 39, Clinton 10

Cooperstown 26, Sauquoit Valley 0

Holland Patent 26, Southern Hills 20

GIRLS SOCCER

Westmoreland 4, Adirondack 1

Mt. Markham 2, Frankfort-Schuyler 0

Watertown 3, Lowville 1

Remsen 3, Oriskany 0

Whitesboro 5, Fulton 1

CVA 2, VVS 1

Sauquoit Valley 4, Clinton 3

Canastota 5, Herkimer 0

RFA 2, Baldwinsville 1

Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0

BOYS SOCCER

Poland 5, Richfield Springs 0

Frankfort-Schuyler 6, Canastota 0

ESM 1, RFA 0

Lowville 7, Holland Patent 1

Waterville 7, Old Forge 0

Cooperstown 5, Charlotte Valley 0

Jamesville-Dewitt 1, Whitesboro 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Clinton 3, VVS 1

Canastota 7, Herkimer 0

