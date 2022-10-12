SCORES 10-11-22: Sauquoit Valley girls soccer notches big comeback win over CSC-III rival Mt. Markham; Proctor boys soccer takes over first in TVL Colonial with clean sheet win over New Hartford

GIRLS SOCCER
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Mt. Markham 1**
- New Hartford 6, Proctor 0
- Oneida 3, Notre Dame 2
- Whitesboro 2, RFA 1
- Cooperstown 2, Waterville 0
- Westmoreland 4, Dolgeville 0
- Hamilton 5, West Canada Valley 1
- Cincinnatus 14, Brookfield 0
- Oriskany 4, Old Forge 1
- Poland 4, Remsen 3
- CVA 3, Holland Patent 1
- Frankfort-Schuyler 8, Herkimer 0
BOYS SOCCER
- Proctor 3, New Hartford 0**
- RFA 3, Whitesboro 1
- Cincinnatus 9, Brookfield 0
- VVS 4, Camden 1
- CVA 4, Holland Patent 0
- Cooperstown 5, Utica Academy of Science 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Morrisville-Eaton 1, Herkimer 0
- New Hartford 4, East Syracuse Minoa 0
- Canastota 6, Mt. Markham 0
- Little Falls 3, Sauquoit Valley 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Bishop Grimes 3, Hamilton 2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Colgate 1, (#22) Cornell 0
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Colgate 2, Stonehill 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com