 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 10-11-22: Sauquoit Valley girls soccer notches big comeback win over CSC-III rival Mt. Markham; Proctor boys soccer takes over first in TVL Colonial with clean sheet win over New Hartford

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 11, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Mt. Markham 1**
  • New Hartford 6, Proctor 0
  • Oneida 3, Notre Dame 2
  • Whitesboro 2, RFA 1
  • Cooperstown 2, Waterville 0
  • Westmoreland 4, Dolgeville 0
  • Hamilton 5, West Canada Valley 1
  • Cincinnatus 14, Brookfield 0
  • Oriskany 4, Old Forge 1
  • Poland 4, Remsen 3
  • CVA 3, Holland Patent 1
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 8, Herkimer 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • Proctor 3, New Hartford 0**
  • RFA 3, Whitesboro 1
  • Cincinnatus 9, Brookfield 0
  • VVS 4, Camden 1
  • CVA 4, Holland Patent 0
  • Cooperstown 5, Utica Academy of Science 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Morrisville-Eaton 1, Herkimer 0
  • New Hartford 4, East Syracuse Minoa 0
  • Canastota 6, Mt. Markham 0
  • Little Falls 3, Sauquoit Valley 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Bishop Grimes 3, Hamilton 2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Colgate 1, (#22) Cornell 0

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Colgate 2, Stonehill 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com