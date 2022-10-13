SCORES 10-12-22: Nationally-ranked Herkimer, MVCC men's soccer play to scoreless draw in defensive stalemate; Hawks women topple Generals in clean sheet win

MEN'S SOCCER
- (#2) Herkimer 0, (#9) MVCC 0** (2OT)
- MVCC wins PK shootout for Region III seeding, but game is considered a draw
- Utica 1, Hartwick 0
- SUNY Oneonta 1, Plattsburgh St. 0
- Oneonta coach Iain Byrne earns program record 247th win
- SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Canton 1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- (#3) MVCC 7, (#10) Herkimer 0**
- Utica 2, St. John Fisher 2 (2OT)
- SUNY Poly 1, SUNY Canton 1 (2OT)
- Colgate 0, Lehigh 0 (2OT)
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Hartwick 3, Utica 1
- SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Oneonta 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Colgate 3, Binghamton 1
BOYS SOCCER
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 2, Clinton 1
- Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Mt. Markham 7, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Utica Academy of Science 3, Little Falls 2
- Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Herkimer 1
- Waterville 9, Old Forge 0
- Hamilton 7, Remsen 2
- Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
- CVA 10, Camden 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- Dolgeville 6, Fort Plain 0
- Canastota 2, Clinton 1
- Hamilton 10, Brookfield 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Camden 3, Oneida 1
- Morrisville-Eaton 7, Homer 1
- New Hartford 4, Whitesboro 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
