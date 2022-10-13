 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

SCORES 10-12-22: Nationally-ranked Herkimer, MVCC men's soccer play to scoreless draw in defensive stalemate; Hawks women topple Generals in clean sheet win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MEN'S SOCCER

  • (#2) Herkimer 0, (#9) MVCC 0** (2OT)
    • MVCC wins PK shootout for Region III seeding, but game is considered a draw
  • Utica 1, Hartwick 0
  • SUNY Oneonta 1, Plattsburgh St. 0
    • Oneonta coach Iain Byrne earns program record 247th win
  • SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Canton 1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • (#3) MVCC 7, (#10) Herkimer 0**
  • Utica 2, St. John Fisher 2 (2OT)
  • SUNY Poly 1, SUNY Canton 1 (2OT)
  • Colgate 0, Lehigh 0 (2OT)

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Hartwick 3, Utica 1
  • SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Oneonta 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Colgate 3, Binghamton 1

BOYS SOCCER

  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 2, Clinton 1
  • Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Mt. Markham 7, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Utica Academy of Science 3, Little Falls 2
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 2, Herkimer 1
  • Waterville 9, Old Forge 0
  • Hamilton 7, Remsen 2
  • CVA 10, Camden 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Dolgeville 6, Fort Plain 0
  • Canastota 2, Clinton 1
  • Hamilton 10, Brookfield 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Camden 3, Oneida 1
  • Morrisville-Eaton 7, Homer 1
  • New Hartford 4, Whitesboro 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com