SCORES 10-19-22: Westmoreland/Oriskany, CVA boys soccer advance in Section III Class B tournament; Class D slate postponed due to legal issue

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, October 19, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Section III Class AA first round

  • (8) RFA 1, (9) Fowler 0

Section III Class B first round

  • (6) Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, (11) Cazenovia 1**
  • (7) CVA 2, (10) Phoenix 0**
  • (4) Oneida 3, (13) VVS 0
  • (2) Westhill 3, (15) Clinton 0
  • (3) Marcellus 6, (14) Little Falls 1

Section III Class C first round

  • (8) Mt. Markham 6, (9) Beaver River 2
  • (6) Frankfort-Schuyler 6, (11) Syracuse Academy of Science 0
  • (7) Stockbridge Valley/Morrisville-Eaton 6, (10) South Lewis 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

Section III Class B Quarterfinals

  • (4) Camden 5, (5) Homer 1

Section III Class C Quarterfinals

  • (4) Little Falls 3, (5) Cazenovia 0

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Oneida 4, Skaneateles 3

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • (10) Williams 4, (14) Hamilton 0
  • Skidmore 3, SUNY Oneonta 2
  • Utica 2, Russell Sage 1

MEN'S SOCCER

  • (13/25) Hamilton 0, Williams 0 (OT)
  • SUNY Oneonta 3, (15) SUNY Cortland 0

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Utica 0, Keuka 0 (OT)
  • MVCC 4, North Country CC 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com