SCORES 10-19-22: Westmoreland/Oriskany, CVA boys soccer advance in Section III Class B tournament; Class D slate postponed due to legal issue

BOYS SOCCER
Section III Class AA first round
- (8) RFA 1, (9) Fowler 0
Section III Class B first round
- (6) Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, (11) Cazenovia 1**
- (7) CVA 2, (10) Phoenix 0**
- (4) Oneida 3, (13) VVS 0
- (2) Westhill 3, (15) Clinton 0
- (3) Marcellus 6, (14) Little Falls 1
Section III Class C first round
- (8) Mt. Markham 6, (9) Beaver River 2
- (6) Frankfort-Schuyler 6, (11) Syracuse Academy of Science 0
- (7) Stockbridge Valley/Morrisville-Eaton 6, (10) South Lewis 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Section III Class B Quarterfinals
- (4) Camden 5, (5) Homer 1
Section III Class C Quarterfinals
- (4) Little Falls 3, (5) Cazenovia 0
GIRLS TENNIS
- Oneida 4, Skaneateles 3
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- (10) Williams 4, (14) Hamilton 0
- Skidmore 3, SUNY Oneonta 2
- Utica 2, Russell Sage 1
MEN'S SOCCER
- (13/25) Hamilton 0, Williams 0 (OT)
- SUNY Oneonta 3, (15) SUNY Cortland 0
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Utica 0, Keuka 0 (OT)
- MVCC 4, North Country CC 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
