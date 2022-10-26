 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 10-25-22: Little Falls field hockey edges Clinton in double overtime thriller to advance to Section III Class C final; New Hartford boys and girls soccer, Sauquoit Valley girls advance to respective section finals; MVCC women's soccer punches ticket to Region IIIA final

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

Section III Class C semifinals

  • (4) Little Falls 2, (1) Clinton (2OT)**
  • (2) Canastota 1, (3) VVS 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Section III Class A semifinals

  • (1) East Syracuse Minoa 5, (5) Whitesboro 0
  • (2) New Hartford 7, (3) Jamesville-DeWitt 0

Section III Class C semifinals

  • (1) Watertown IHC 3, Mt. Markham 1
  • (3) Sauquoit Valley 3, (2) Beaver River 0

BOYS SOCCER

Section III Class A semifinals

  • (4) New Hartford 3, (1) East Syracuse Minoa 2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

NJCAA Division III Region IIIA semifinals

  • (1) MVCC 9, (9) Hudson Valley CC 0**
  • (4) Finger Lakes 3, (5) Herkimer 2 (2OT)

NCAA Division III regular season

SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Morrisville 1

MEN'S SOCCER

  • SUNY Morrisville 1, SUNY Poly 0
  • SUNY Oneonta 2, Hamilton 1

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Utica 3, SUNY Delhi 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you