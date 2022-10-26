SCORES 10-25-22: Little Falls field hockey edges Clinton in double overtime thriller to advance to Section III Class C final; New Hartford boys and girls soccer, Sauquoit Valley girls advance to respective section finals; MVCC women's soccer punches ticket to Region IIIA final

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Section III Class C semifinals
- (4) Little Falls 2, (1) Clinton (2OT)**
- (2) Canastota 1, (3) VVS 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Section III Class A semifinals
- (1) East Syracuse Minoa 5, (5) Whitesboro 0
- (2) New Hartford 7, (3) Jamesville-DeWitt 0
Section III Class C semifinals
- (1) Watertown IHC 3, Mt. Markham 1
- (3) Sauquoit Valley 3, (2) Beaver River 0
BOYS SOCCER
Section III Class A semifinals
- (4) New Hartford 3, (1) East Syracuse Minoa 2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NJCAA Division III Region IIIA semifinals
- (1) MVCC 9, (9) Hudson Valley CC 0**
- (4) Finger Lakes 3, (5) Herkimer 2 (2OT)
NCAA Division III regular season
SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Morrisville 1
MEN'S SOCCER
- SUNY Morrisville 1, SUNY Poly 0
- SUNY Oneonta 2, Hamilton 1
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Utica 3, SUNY Delhi 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com