SCORES 10-26-22: Poland girls soccer tops Hamilton to advance to Section III Class D final; Waterville, Cooperstown boys soccer to meet in Section III Class C final; MVCC, Herkimer College men's soccer punch tickets to respective Region III finals

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, October 26, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

Section III Class B semifinals

  • (2) CVA 2, (11) Marcellus 0

Section III Class D semifinals

  • (3) Poland 4, (7) Hamilton 2**

BOYS SOCCER

Section III Class AA semifinals

  • (6) West Genesee 2, (2) Proctor 1

Section III Class C semifinals

  • (4) Waterville 2, (8) Mt. Markham 1
  • (3) Cooperstown 1, (2) Tully 0

Section III Class D semifinals

  • (4) Fabius-Pompey 3, (1) Poland 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 26, Onondaga 0

MEN'S SOCCER

NJCAA Division III Region III-A semifinals

  • (1) Herkimer 6, (8) Jefferson CC 0**

NJCAA Division III Region III-B semifinals

(3) MVCC 1, (6) Fulton-Montgomery CC 0**

NCAA Division III regular season

  • Sage 2, Utica 1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Colgate 4, Holy Cross 1

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • William Smith 2, (17) Hamilton 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

