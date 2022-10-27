SCORES 10-26-22: Poland girls soccer tops Hamilton to advance to Section III Class D final; Waterville, Cooperstown boys soccer to meet in Section III Class C final; MVCC, Herkimer College men's soccer punch tickets to respective Region III finals

GIRLS SOCCER
Section III Class B semifinals
- (2) CVA 2, (11) Marcellus 0
Section III Class D semifinals
- (3) Poland 4, (7) Hamilton 2**
BOYS SOCCER
Section III Class AA semifinals
- (6) West Genesee 2, (2) Proctor 1
Section III Class C semifinals
- (4) Waterville 2, (8) Mt. Markham 1
- (3) Cooperstown 1, (2) Tully 0
Section III Class D semifinals
- (4) Fabius-Pompey 3, (1) Poland 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 26, Onondaga 0
MEN'S SOCCER
NJCAA Division III Region III-A semifinals
- (1) Herkimer 6, (8) Jefferson CC 0**
NJCAA Division III Region III-B semifinals
(3) MVCC 1, (6) Fulton-Montgomery CC 0**
NCAA Division III regular season
- Sage 2, Utica 1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Colgate 4, Holy Cross 1
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- William Smith 2, (17) Hamilton 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
