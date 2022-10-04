 Skip to main content
SCORES 10-3-22: Sauquoit Valley shuts out Cooperstown in CSC-III girls soccer battle between two state-ranked opponents; New Hartford boys soccer scores five unanswered to beat rival Whitesboro in TVL Colonial match-up

Highlights and scores from Monday, October 3, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0**
  • Remsen 2, Hamilton 1
  • Westmoreland 3, Herkimer 2 (OT)
  • Dolgeville 6, Canajoharie 0
  • Clinton 5, Adirondack 0
  • West Canada Valley 5, Old Forge 0
  • Poland 1, Oriskany 0
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 8, Little Falls 1
  • Canastota 5, Utica Academy of Science 0

BOYS SOCCER

  • New Hartford 6, Whitesboro 2**
  • Mater Dei Academy 5, Poland 2

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Holland Patent 1, Baldwinsville 0
  • Camden 5, CVA 0
  • RFA 7, VVS 1
  • Fayetteville-Manlius 6, Whitesboro 0

GIRLS TENNIS - Section III Team Championships, quarterfinals

Class A

  • Fayetteville-Manlius 7, RFA 0
  • Auburn 5, Proctor 2

Class B

  • Whitesboro 7, Camden 0
  • New Hartford 5, South Jefferson 0
  • Oneida 6, Westhill 1

Class C

  • Skaneateles 5, Westmoreland 0
  • VVS 5, Canastota 0
  • Marcellus 4, Clinton 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, Cato-Meridian 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com