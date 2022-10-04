SCORES 10-3-22: Sauquoit Valley shuts out Cooperstown in CSC-III girls soccer battle between two state-ranked opponents; New Hartford boys soccer scores five unanswered to beat rival Whitesboro in TVL Colonial match-up

GIRLS SOCCER
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0**
- Remsen 2, Hamilton 1
- Westmoreland 3, Herkimer 2 (OT)
- Dolgeville 6, Canajoharie 0
- Clinton 5, Adirondack 0
- West Canada Valley 5, Old Forge 0
- Poland 1, Oriskany 0
- Frankfort-Schuyler 8, Little Falls 1
- Canastota 5, Utica Academy of Science 0
BOYS SOCCER
- New Hartford 6, Whitesboro 2**
- Mater Dei Academy 5, Poland 2
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Holland Patent 1, Baldwinsville 0
- Camden 5, CVA 0
- RFA 7, VVS 1
- Fayetteville-Manlius 6, Whitesboro 0
GIRLS TENNIS - Section III Team Championships, quarterfinals
Class A
- Fayetteville-Manlius 7, RFA 0
- Auburn 5, Proctor 2
Class B
- Whitesboro 7, Camden 0
- New Hartford 5, South Jefferson 0
- Oneida 6, Westhill 1
Class C
- Skaneateles 5, Westmoreland 0
- VVS 5, Canastota 0
- Marcellus 4, Clinton 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, Cato-Meridian 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
