SCORES 10-4-22: Nationally-ranked Hamilton College men's soccer shuts out local foe Utica University for coach Nizzi's 197th win; Kaiser's monster night leads VVS girls soccer to dominant win over Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER
- Hamilton 5, Utica 0**
WOMEN'S SOCCER
- Cornell 1, Colgate 0
- Hamilton 3, Union 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- VVS 8, Notre Dame 0**
- RFA 3, Proctor 0
- Madison 1, Brookfield 0
- CVA 6, Oneida 0
- Holland Patent 4, Camden 1
BOYS SOCCER
- Proctor 4, RFA 0 (Proctor - 10th shutout of season, new program record)
- Utica Academy of Science 3, Clinton 1
- Waterville 2, Mt. Markham 0
- Madison 2, Brookfield 0
- Hamilton 7, Old Forge 0
- Frankfort-Schuyler 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
- Poland 3, Remsen 0
- Little Falls 3, Adirondack 0
- Oneida 3, CVA 0
- Camden 1, Holland Patent 1 (OT)
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 3, Canastota 0
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Clinton 2, Canastota 0
- Herkimer 1, New York Mills 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sauquoit Valley 1
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- Hamilton 3, St. Lawrence 1
- SUNY Oneonta 4, SUNY Morrisville 0
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- Proctor 117.0, East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool 115.9
GIRLS TENNIS - Section III team championship semifinals
Class B
- Jamesville-DeWitt 4, Whitesboro 3
- Oneida 4, New Hartford 3
Class C
- Skaneateles 7, VVS 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
- Cooperstown 60, Holland Patent 32
- Cooperstown 56, RFA 44
