SCORES 10-4-22: Nationally-ranked Hamilton College men's soccer shuts out local foe Utica University for coach Nizzi's 197th win; Kaiser's monster night leads VVS girls soccer to dominant win over Notre Dame

  • Updated
Highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

MEN'S SOCCER

  • Hamilton 5, Utica 0**

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • Cornell 1, Colgate 0
  • Hamilton 3, Union 1

GIRLS SOCCER

  • VVS 8, Notre Dame 0**
  • RFA 3, Proctor 0
  • Madison 1, Brookfield 0
  • CVA 6, Oneida 0
  • Holland Patent 4, Camden 1

BOYS SOCCER

  • Proctor 4, RFA 0 (Proctor - 10th shutout of season, new program record)
  • Utica Academy of Science 3, Clinton 1
  • Waterville 2, Mt. Markham 0
  • Madison 2, Brookfield 0
  • Hamilton 7, Old Forge 0
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
  • Poland 3, Remsen 0
  • Little Falls 3, Adirondack 0
  • Oneida 3, CVA 0
  • Camden 1, Holland Patent 1 (OT)
  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 3, Canastota 0

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Clinton 2, Canastota 0
  • Herkimer 1, New York Mills 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Sauquoit Valley 1

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 3, St. Lawrence 1
  • SUNY Oneonta 4, SUNY Morrisville 0

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • Proctor 117.0, East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool 115.9

GIRLS TENNIS - Section III team championship semifinals

Class B

  • Jamesville-DeWitt 4, Whitesboro 3
  • Oneida 4, New Hartford 3

Class C

  • Skaneateles 7, VVS 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • Cooperstown 60, Holland Patent 32
  • Cooperstown 56, RFA 44

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

