SCORES 10-6-22: Clinton girls field hockey, Cooperstown boys soccer, Herkimer girls soccer all notch wins; Oneida girls tennis captures Section III Class A team title

BOYS SOCCER
- Cooperstown 1, Mt. Markham 0
- Proctor 3, Oneida 0
- Sauquoit Valley 2, Waterville 1
- Utica Academy of Science 5, Canastota 2
- RFA 4, VVS 0
- Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, Adirondack 0
- Little Falls 1, Clinton 0
- Frankfort-Schuyler 7, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Whitesboro 8, Camden 0
- Poland 6, Old Forge 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- Herkimer 5, Utica Academy of Science 1**
- Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1
- New Hartford 6, Notre Dame 0
- Sauquoit Valley 4, Remsen 0
- Cazenovia 2, Holland Patent 1
- RFA 3, VVS 1
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Clinton 4, Mt. Markham 0**
- Oneida 2, CVA 1
- Little Falls 1, Herkimer 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 1, New York Mills 0
GIRLS TENNIS - Section III team championship finals
Class B
- Oneida 4, Jamesville-DeWitt 3
GIRLS SWIMMING
- RFA 57, Holland Patent 39
- Adirondack 92, South Lewis 74
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
- J-D/F-M 140.5, Proctor 128.05
** - Game highlights included in attached video
