 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 10-6-22: Clinton girls field hockey, Cooperstown boys soccer, Herkimer girls soccer all notch wins; Oneida girls tennis captures Section III Class A team title

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, October 6, 2022.

BOYS SOCCER

  • Cooperstown 1, Mt. Markham 0
  • Proctor 3, Oneida 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 2, Waterville 1
  • Utica Academy of Science 5, Canastota 2
  • RFA 4, VVS 0
  • Westmoreland/Oriskany 6, Adirondack 0
  • Little Falls 1, Clinton 0
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 7, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Whitesboro 8, Camden 0
  • Poland 6, Old Forge 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Herkimer 5, Utica Academy of Science 1**
  • Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1
  • New Hartford 6, Notre Dame 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 4, Remsen 0
  • Cazenovia 2, Holland Patent 1
  • RFA 3, VVS 1

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Clinton 4, Mt. Markham 0**
  • Oneida 2, CVA 1
  • Little Falls 1, Herkimer 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 1, New York Mills 0

GIRLS TENNIS - Section III team championship finals

Class B

  • Oneida 4, Jamesville-DeWitt 3

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • RFA 57, Holland Patent 39
  • Adirondack 92, South Lewis 74

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

  • J-D/F-M 140.5, Proctor 128.05

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com