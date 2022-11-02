SCORES 11-1-22: Cooperstown boys soccer earns back-to-back Section III Class C titles with thrilling OT win over Waterville; Utica University men's and women's soccer, volleyball advance in E8 Tournament

BOYS SOCCER
Section III Class C final
- (3) Cooperstown 1, (4) Waterville 0 (OT)**
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Empire 8 Tournament - first round
- (4) Utica 2, (5) Hartwick 1**
MEN'S SOCCER
Empire 8 Tournament- first round
- (4) Utica 1, (5) Nazareth 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Empire 8 Tournament - first round
- (6) Utica 3, (3) Nazareth 2
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Syracuse 72, Southern New Hampshire 58 (preseason)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com