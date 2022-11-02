 Skip to main content
SCORES 11-1-22: Cooperstown boys soccer earns back-to-back Section III Class C titles with thrilling OT win over Waterville; Utica University men's and women's soccer, volleyball advance in E8 Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores Tuesday, November 1, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Section III Class C final

  • (3) Cooperstown 1, (4) Waterville 0 (OT)**

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Empire 8 Tournament - first round

  • (4) Utica 2, (5) Hartwick 1**

MEN'S SOCCER

Empire 8 Tournament- first round

  • (4) Utica 1, (5) Nazareth 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Empire 8 Tournament - first round

  • (6) Utica 3, (3) Nazareth 2

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Syracuse 72, Southern New Hampshire 58 (preseason)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com