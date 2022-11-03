SCORES 11-2-22: New Hartford girls soccer team to continue state title defense in regionals after subregional win over Massena; New Hartford girls swimming captures Section III Class B team title

GIRLS SOCCER
NYSPHSAA Class A subregional
- New Hartford 2, Massena 0**
GIRLS SWIMMING
- New Hartford wins Section III Class B team title with score of 519
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNYAC semifinals
- (2) Oneonta 2, (6) Plattsburgh 0
Regular season
- Colgate 3, Lehigh 1
- Colgate clinches spot in Patriot League tournament
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Empire 8 Tournament - first round
- (4) Utica 3, (5) Washington & Jefferson 0
AHL
** - Game highlights included in attached video
