SCORES 11-2-22: New Hartford girls soccer team to continue state title defense in regionals after subregional win over Massena; New Hartford girls swimming captures Section III Class B team title

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, November 3, 2022.

GIRLS SOCCER

NYSPHSAA Class A subregional

  • New Hartford 2, Massena 0**

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • New Hartford wins Section III Class B team title with score of 519

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNYAC semifinals

  • (2) Oneonta 2, (6) Plattsburgh 0

Regular season

  • Colgate 3, Lehigh 1
    • Colgate clinches spot in Patriot League tournament

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

Empire 8 Tournament - first round

  • (4) Utica 3, (5) Washington & Jefferson 0

AHL

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

