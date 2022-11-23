 Skip to main content
SCORES 11-22-22: No. 13 Hamilton College skates past nearby SUNY Morrisville with barrage of shots

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, November 22, 2022

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • Hamilton 3, SUNY Morrisville 1**
  • Ohio St. 4, Colgate 4 (OT)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Canisius 64, Colgate 58
  • Russell Sage 70, SUNY Morrisville 59
  • Hamilton 70, St. John Fisher 64
  • SUNY Cortland 76, SUNY Poly 64

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • St. John's 76, Syracuse 69 (OT)
  • SUNY Delhi 85, SUNY Morrisville 77

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Holland Patent 8, VVS 3
  • Herkimer 5, Canastota 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • Whitesboro 9, CVA 2
  • Herkimer 5, Canastota 0
  • Sherburne-Earlville 5, Little Falls 0
  • New York Mills 5, Clinton 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

