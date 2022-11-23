SCORES 11-22-22: No. 13 Hamilton College skates past nearby SUNY Morrisville with barrage of shots

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- Hamilton 3, SUNY Morrisville 1**
- Ohio St. 4, Colgate 4 (OT)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Canisius 64, Colgate 58
- Russell Sage 70, SUNY Morrisville 59
- Hamilton 70, St. John Fisher 64
- SUNY Cortland 76, SUNY Poly 64
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- St. John's 76, Syracuse 69 (OT)
- SUNY Delhi 85, SUNY Morrisville 77
GIRLS BOWLING
- Holland Patent 8, VVS 3
- Herkimer 5, Canastota 0
BOYS BOWLING
- Whitesboro 9, CVA 2
- Herkimer 5, Canastota 0
- Sherburne-Earlville 5, Little Falls 0
- New York Mills 5, Clinton 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
