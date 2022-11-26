 Skip to main content
SCORES 11-25-22: West Canada Valley, Sauquoit Valley boys basketball to play for Richfield Springs Tip-Off Tournament championship with wins in openers; Utica University men's ice hockey extends winning streak to seven with victory against Plymouth St.

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Friday, November 25, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • West Canada Valley 61, VVS 52
  • Sauquoit Valley 60, Richfield Springs-ODY 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Jamesville-DeWitt 68, Notre Dame 42

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • Utica 5, Plymouth St. 3
  • Niagara 3, Colgate 2

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Delaware 72, Colgate 68

WOMEN'S BAKSETBALL

  • Syracuse 65, Bucknell 48

AHL

  • Checkers 3, Comets 2 (OT)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

