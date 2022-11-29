 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 11-28-22: Clinton girls ice hockey drops season opener in overtime; Utica University men's basketball surges past Cazenovia to remain unbeaten

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, November 28, 2022.

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

  • Oswego 4, Clinton 3 (OT)**

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 87, Cazenovia 67**

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Oriskany 52, Sauquoit Valley 44

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Whitesboro 3, VVS 0
  • New Hartford 3, CVA 0
  • RFA 3, Oneida 0
  • Proctor 3, Holland Patent 2
  • Owen D. Young 3, Herkimer 2
  • Mt. Markham 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • East Syracuse Minoa 3, Camden 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you