SCORES 11-29-22: Herkimer men, MVCC women win local rivalry battles on the hardwood; Utica University women's hockey extends winning streak to five holding off SUNY Morrisville

MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Herkimer 76, MVCC 62**
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- MVCC 67, Herkimer 58**
- SUNY Poly 69, Utica 53
- SUNY New Paltz 53, SUNY Oneonta 50
- Nazareth 61, SUNY Morrisville 52
- Hamilton 59, William Smith 43
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- Utica 3, SUNY Morrisville 2**
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 (OT)
- Little Falls 66, Westmoreland 30
- Waterville 78, Notre Dame 33
- Clinton 52, Oneida 48
- Oriskany 57, Adirondack 43
- Frankfort-Schuyler 56, Remsen 47
- Herkimer 73, New York Mills 38
- Hamilton 46, Sauquoit Valley 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Holland Patent 53, Cazenovia 35
- Fabius-Pompey 40, Madison 29
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Stockbridge Valley 1
- Canasta 3, Clinton 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- Proctor 8, Holland Patent 3
BOYS BOWLING
- RFA 7, CVA 4
- New York Mills 5, Cooperstown 0
BOYS SWIMMING
- New Hartford 101, Holland Patent 69
** - Game highlights included in attached video
