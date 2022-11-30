 Skip to main content
SCORES 11-29-22: Herkimer men, MVCC women win local rivalry battles on the hardwood; Utica University women's hockey extends winning streak to five holding off SUNY Morrisville

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Herkimer 76, MVCC 62**

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • MVCC 67, Herkimer 58**
  • SUNY Poly 69, Utica 53
  • SUNY New Paltz 53, SUNY Oneonta 50
  • Nazareth 61, SUNY Morrisville 52
  • Hamilton 59, William Smith 43

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • Utica 3, SUNY Morrisville 2**

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 (OT)
  • Little Falls 66, Westmoreland 30
  • Waterville 78, Notre Dame 33
  • Clinton 52, Oneida 48
  • Oriskany 57, Adirondack 43
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 56, Remsen 47
  • Herkimer 73, New York Mills 38
  • Hamilton 46, Sauquoit Valley 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Holland Patent 53, Cazenovia 35
  • Fabius-Pompey 40, Madison 29

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Stockbridge Valley 1
  • Canasta 3, Clinton 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Proctor 8, Holland Patent 3

BOYS BOWLING

  • RFA 7, CVA 4
  • New York Mills 5, Cooperstown 0

BOYS SWIMMING

  • New Hartford 101, Holland Patent 69

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

